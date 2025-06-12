LOGIN
WTC Final 2025: Top 5 visiting batters with most runs at Lord's. Smith tops the list; check others

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 13:58 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 13:58 IST

Steve Smith surpassed Warren Bardsley to become the overseas batter with the most runs at Lord's Stadium in London. Let's have a look at the top five batters who let their bat do the talking at the Home of Cricket.

Steve Smith
1 / 5
(Photograph:ICC)

Steve Smith

Steve Smith became the top run-scorer at Lord’s among visiting batters after he scored 66 runs on day one of the ongoing WTC Final at the Home of Cricket. Altogether, he has amassed 591 runs in ten innings, averaging 59.00. Smith has hit two centuries here, with his highest score being a brilliant 215.
Warren Bardsley
2 / 5
(Photograph:PA Photos)

Warren Bardsley

In just five games at Lord’s, Australia's Warren Bardsley made a big impact. He scored 575 runs with an incredible average of 115.00. His best was an unbeaten 193, and he went on to score two centuries at this iconic venue.
Garry Sobers
3 / 5
(Photograph:PA Photos)

Garry Sobers

Few batters have batted at Lord’s like Sir Garry Sobers. He played five Tests and scored 571 runs at a superb average of 95.16. His top score was an unbeaten 163, and he also had two hundreds under his belt.
Don Bradman
4 / 5
(Photograph:Britannica)

Don Bradman

Lord’s saw Sir Don Bradman at his best. In only four Tests, he smashed 551 runs, including two centuries. His most memorable knock was a stunning 254, and his average here stood at a solid 78.55.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
5 / 5
(Photograph:Cricket West Indies)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

West Indies unorthodox batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul quietly built a great record at Lord’s. Over five matches, he garnered 512 runs at an average of 85.00. With the best score of an unbeaten 128, Chanderpaul smashed one ton here.

