/World UFO Day: Are we REALLY alone? 7 mysterious encounters that prove we aren't

From Kenneth Arnold’s first report of “flying saucers” to mass sightings like the Phoenix Lights and the mysterious Ariel School incident, numerous people have claimed encounters with UFOs and extraterrestrials, asserting they serve as actual physical evidence.
The modern UFO era began when pilot Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine fast, disc-like objects near Mount Rainier. He estimated their speed at 1,200 mph and famously said they moved “like saucers skipping on water.” His description gave rise to the term “flying saucers,” sparking worldwide curiosity.
Just weeks later, Roswell became ground zero for UFO conspiracy lore. A rancher stumbled upon strange wreckage, and the military first claimed it was a “flying disc” before backtracking and calling it a weather balloon. The secrecy led to decades of speculation and turned Roswell into a UFO tourism hotspot.
Often called the “British Roswell,” this case involved US Air Force personnel stationed at RAF Woodbridge who saw strange lights, a metallic object, and possibly even humanoid beings over multiple nights. Deputy commander Lt. Col. Charles Halt documented the incident in an official memo, lending it credibility.
Thousands across Arizona and Nevada witnessed a massive, silent V-shaped array of lights gliding through the sky. Notably, actor and pilot Kurt Russell was among the first to report the sighting to air traffic control.
United Airlines employees at O’Hare International Airport observed a metallic disc hovering above Gate C-17 for several minutes before it shot straight up through the clouds, leaving a visible hole. The event caused a stir, though officials downplayed it.
At a rural school, 62 children between the ages of 6 and 12 claimed to have seen a silver craft land nearby, with beings who telepathically warned them about environmental harm. Many of the kids were deeply disturbed, and the event became one of the most studied UFO encounters of the 1990s.
Over a year-long period, numerous reports emerged of large, triangular crafts with bright lights flying silently over Belgium. The sightings were backed by radar data and visual confirmation. The Belgian Air Force scrambled jets to intercept the objects, but they evaded detection and couldn’t be tracked or engaged.