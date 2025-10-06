/World’s 8 most interesting, unsolved and mysterious spy cases

During and after World War II, British intelligence officers Kim Philby, Guy Burgess, Donald Maclean, Anthony Blunt, and John Cairncross operated as Soviet double agents. Several of the spy ring known as the Cambridge Five were exposed and defected to the Soviet Union, but it is not clear to this day whether more people were involved. The full extent of their espionage activities is also not fully unravelled. Some historians suspect there might have been more unidentified spies within British intelligence.

