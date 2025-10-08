/World Post Day 2025: List of top 5 most expensive stamps in the world — Check the detail inside

LOGIN
Stamps may seem like tiny pieces of paper, but for collectors, they hold immense historical value, unique stories, and sometimes even multimillion-dollar worth. On the eve of World Post Day, commemorated annually on October 9, let's check the top 5 most expensive stamps in the world.

1. British Guiana 1c Magenta: $8.307 million
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. British Guiana 1c Magenta: $8.307 million

BRITISH GUIANA 1856 One-Cent Magenta sold at a Sotheby's auction on June 8th 2021, for US $8'307'000, previously sold in 2014 for US $9'480'000, including fees to Stuart Weitzman, a shoe designer from the USA. The stamp was first discovered by a boy in 1873, who sold it for just a few shillings. After time passed, it became the crown jewel of stamp collecting.

2. Treskilling Yellow: $2.3 million
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. Treskilling Yellow: $2.3 million

The Treskilling Yellow stamp is a Swedish postage stamp which was printed in 1855 in the yellow colour. This stamp was supposed to be printed in blue-green but but a printing mistake produced a yellow version, which makes it a unique and extremely rare 'error of colour'.

3. The Sicilian Error of Color: $2.6 Million
(Photograph: Mintageworld.com)

3. The Sicilian Error of Color: $2.6 Million

Originally meant to be yellow, this stamp was mistakenly printed in a deep blue shade. Remarkably well-preserved, it looks almost new despite being over 160 years old.

4. Baden 9 Kreuzer Error: 1.26 million Euro
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Baden 9 Kreuzer Error: 1.26 million Euro

Issued in 1851 by the German state of Baden, this stamp was printed on blue-green paper instead of the intended rose-coloured one. It remains one of Germany’s most prized philatelic errors.

5. Inverted Jenny: $2 million
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Inverted Jenny: $2 million

Issued in 1918 by the US Postal Service, this stamp features a famous printing error; the Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” aircraft appears upside down in the centre, making it one of the most iconic and valuable stamps in history.

