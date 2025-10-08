/World Post Day 2025: List of top 5 most expensive stamps in the world — Check the detail inside

BRITISH GUIANA 1856 One-Cent Magenta sold at a Sotheby's auction on June 8th 2021, for US $8'307'000, previously sold in 2014 for US $9'480'000, including fees to Stuart Weitzman, a shoe designer from the USA. The stamp was first discovered by a boy in 1873, who sold it for just a few shillings. After time passed, it became the crown jewel of stamp collecting.