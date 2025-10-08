/World Post Day 2025: List of top 5 most expensive stamps in the world — Check the detail inside

Stamps may seem like tiny pieces of paper, but for collectors, they hold immense historical value, unique stories, and sometimes even multimillion-dollar worth. On the eve of World Post Day, commemorated annually on October 9, let's check the top 5 most expensive stamps in the world.
BRITISH GUIANA 1856 One-Cent Magenta sold at a Sotheby's auction on June 8th 2021, for US $8'307'000, previously sold in 2014 for US $9'480'000, including fees to Stuart Weitzman, a shoe designer from the USA. The stamp was first discovered by a boy in 1873, who sold it for just a few shillings. After time passed, it became the crown jewel of stamp collecting.
The Treskilling Yellow stamp is a Swedish postage stamp which was printed in 1855 in the yellow colour. This stamp was supposed to be printed in blue-green but but a printing mistake produced a yellow version, which makes it a unique and extremely rare 'error of colour'.
Originally meant to be yellow, this stamp was mistakenly printed in a deep blue shade. Remarkably well-preserved, it looks almost new despite being over 160 years old.
Issued in 1851 by the German state of Baden, this stamp was printed on blue-green paper instead of the intended rose-coloured one. It remains one of Germany’s most prized philatelic errors.
Issued in 1918 by the US Postal Service, this stamp features a famous printing error; the Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” aircraft appears upside down in the centre, making it one of the most iconic and valuable stamps in history.