World Cotton Day 2025: Top 7 cotton producing countries in the world – Check where India stands

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 13:05 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 13:05 IST

Cotton remains one of the most vital natural fibres, widely used in clothing, home furnishings, and various industrial products globally. With global demand steadily increasing, a few countries dominate the global cotton export market. Here are the top 5 cotton-exporting countries in 2025.

5. Pakistan
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Based on USDA FAS 2025 data, Pakistan ranks among the top five cotton producers. The country’s agricultural economy is heavily dependent on cotton cultivation, supported by favourable growing conditions and a strong, well-established textile industry.

4. United States
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The United States continues to be a dominant force in cotton production and stands as the world’s largest exporter. Annually, it produces between 3 and 4 million metric tons of cotton. Its cotton industry is highly mechanised, backed by advanced agricultural research, technology, and robust infrastructure.

3. Brazil
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Due to its vast agricultural land, significant government support and subsidies, and strategic farming initiatives, including widespread use of soil conservation practices and crop rotation, Brazil's production is 14% of the global share. It secured 3rd spot in terms of cotton production globally, estimated production accounting for approximately 17 million bales.

2. India
(Photograph: Unsplash)

India is the second-largest producer of cotton with a global share of approximately 21 per cent in terms of production. The estimated output of cotton in India is around 25 million bales in 2025. The major producing states include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

1. China
(Photograph: X/@ModernAgUpdates)

Due to its extensive technological advancements in agriculture, including genetically modified crops and precision farming techniques, which have increased yields despite a stable planting area, China holds the top spot in terms of exporting cotton. Xinjiang province is the hub of cotton growth in China, contributing to tremendous production.

