/Will gold prices keep rising till Dhanteras and Diwali? Here’s what analysts say

Analysts’ consensus is mixed: structural drivers (rate-cut expectations, geopolitical risk, weak rupee) support higher gold in the run-up to Dhanteras/Diwali, but high price levels and technical indicators increase the chance of short-term corrections. Practical takeaway: if you plan to buy physical gold for festivals, consider staggered purchases or smaller quantities rather than lump-sum buys at peaks; for investors preferring exposure, gold ETFs let you scale in without parking large sums in high-priced physical metal. Sources cited above offer both the upside case and the cautionary technical view.