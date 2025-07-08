/Will B-2 Bomber fly for Republicans or Democrats in event of a US Civil War?

Stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, B-2 bombers are heavily protected and require high-level authorisation to operate. These stealth aircraft are not something that can be seized or deployed without a long chain of verifications, security protocols, and centralised command systems. Even if other parts of the military splintered, the B-2s would likely remain under the control of the most intact and organised side of the conflict, most likely the side retaining control of Washington, D.C., and the national command authority.