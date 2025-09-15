/Wild wonders: Meet 5 rare animals whose names starting with 'W'

This list shows creatures from different environments. These 5 rare animals whose names start with 'W' have unique roles and features. Reading this will help you understand nature better.
The numbat is a small marsupial from Australia that eats termites. It has a long tongue and a colourful, striped body. It is very shy and active mostly during the day.
Weta are large insects found in New Zealand. Some species look like giant crickets. They are important in nature for recycling dead plants and animals.
Wrasses are colourful fish found in coral reefs. They have strong teeth to crush shells of small animals they eat. Some wrasses clean other fish by eating parasites off their skin.
The wobbegong is a type of shark with a flat body and a pattern that helps it camouflage on the ocean floor. It spends most of its time lying still to catch prey.
Wombats are sturdy, burrowing marsupials found in Australia. They have strong claws for digging and a tough body to defend against predators. They mostly eat grass and roots.