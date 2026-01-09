The Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) has become a central component of the United States Navy’s layered defence posture at sea. Built by Raytheon and deployed aboard Aegis-equipped ships, this multi-mission interceptor provides capability against a wide spectrum of threats, from hostile aircraft to ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, making it vital to both US’ national security and it’s allied maritime defence. Here are the six top features of the missile:

