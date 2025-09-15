/Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper

The F-22 Raptor is one of the most advanced and expensive fighter jets ever built. With a cost higher than many skyscrapers, here's why the US spent billions on it, Find out why it is so expensive. Know more below.
The F-22 Raptor is an American fifth-generation stealth fighter. It is designed for air dominance, with speed, manoeuvrability, and advanced sensors. It started production in the 1990s and is still one of the best fighters today.
The US Air Force lists the F-22’s flyaway cost at around $143 million per jet. But when including research, development, and production expenses, the real cost per plane is closer to $350 million.
The F-22’s high cost comes from:
Advanced stealth technology to avoid radars
Cutting-edge avionics and weapons systems
Manufacturing complications and strict quality control
Small production run of just 195 jets.
At $350 million each, an F-22 can cost more than some skyscrapers worldwide. Its unique features and limited quantity drive the price higher than typical buildings of a similar cost.
An F-22 costs over $85,000 per flight hour to operate. These include fuel, maintenance, and personnel. This makes it expensive not only to buy but also to keep flying.