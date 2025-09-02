/Why Russia wants to build Su-57 fighter jet in India?

India is already a top buyer of Russian defence hardware, from Sukhoi-30MKIs to S-400 missile systems. Building the Su-57 in India would strengthen long-standing military ties and open new collaboration.
The Su-57 Felon is Russia’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed to rival the US F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. It combines stealth, supercruise, advanced radar, and long-range strike capability.
Russia has struggled to mass-produce the Su-57 due to sanctions, high costs, and supply chain issues. Currently, only a small number are operational, making exports critical to scale production.
Russia sees opportunity in India’s “Make in India” defence initiative, which allows foreign players to co-develop and co-produce advanced military systems locally, reducing costs and boosting domestic industry.
For India, access to the Su-57 could offer a stealth edge over China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, reshaping the balance of air power in Asia.
By co-developing in India, Russia can share development costs, reduce sanctions pressure, and ensure steady funding, while India gains access to cutting-edge aerospace technologies.
If finalised, the Su-57 deal could mark the biggest Indo-Russian fighter jet collaboration since the Sukhoi-30MKI, influencing not just India’s air force but also global stealth fighter competition.