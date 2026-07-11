/Why repainting an F-22 costs more than a luxury house

Repainting the F-22's stealth coating requires extreme precision, climate-controlled curing, and weeks of labour. This complex upkeep contributes to a massive Rs 83 crore annual maintenance bill.
Maintaining the F-22 Raptor's advanced stealth coating is incredibly expensive and highly complex. This continuous requirement contributes heavily to the estimated Rs 83 crore spent annually on maintaining just a single jet. This specialised radar-absorbent skin costs far more to maintain over time than purchasing a luxury house.
The aircraft is completely covered with low-observable materials that absorb and scatter incoming radar waves. Lockheed Martin reports that roughly 50 per cent of all maintenance performed on the F-22 relates directly to repairing these stealth coatings. Even opening a panel for a routine mechanical check damages the delicate material.
When a fighter jet requires a major radar signature reduction, technicians must carefully remove the damaged outer layers by hand. A standard overhaul involves making around 150 necessary repairs across just 30 different access panels. This meticulous repainting and restoration process can take up to three full weeks to complete.
Applying the specialised radar-absorbent chemicals requires extremely precise temperature and humidity levels to bond correctly. Maintenance facilities must operate like climate-controlled clean rooms to prevent dust contamination. Once the fresh boot layer is applied, the coatings often need to cure for over 24 hours under controlled heat.
The stealth skin is highly sensitive to high-speed friction, weather elements, and aerodynamic stress. Due to this constant degradation, the aircraft demands intensive and continuous care to remain invisible. For every single hour the F-22 spends flying, it requires approximately 30 hours of maintenance on the ground.