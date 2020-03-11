Why Israel's SPYDER & US-made Air Defence Weapon System is required for India's defensive capability

India is building several tiers of missile defence systems

India's defence establishment is, in fact, leaving no stone unturned towards building several tiers of missile defence systems.

The recent visit by US President Donald Trump helped to reinforce India's defence needs with the US approving the sale of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System(IADWS) at an estimated cost of $1.867 billion.

The Trump administration has informed the US Congress on its intention to sell the IADWS.

"India intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attack,” the US State Department said.

