/Why Greenland’s rare-earth minerals matter to global tech and security supply chains

Greenland holds 25 per cent of rare earth reserves, making it vital for global tech and security. These minerals power EVs and missiles, offering a strategic alternative to China's monopoly.
Greenland holds approximately 25 per cent of the world's undiscovered rare earth deposits. These 17 elements are essential for manufacturing high-tech electronics and green energy systems.
Rare earths from Greenland are vital for making powerful permanent magnets used in electric vehicles. A single 3MW wind turbine requires about 600kg of these critical minerals to function.
Modern defence systems rely on these minerals for radar, laser targeting, and missile guidance. Controlling these supplies is now viewed as a top national security priority for Western nations.
The island's rare earth reserves are estimated at 1.5 million metric tons. Major projects like Kvanefjeld and Tanbreez are positioned to meet 25 per cent of global demand.
Rapidly melting ice is exposing new mining areas that were previously inaccessible for decades. This environmental shift is accelerating the race to extract these world-class mineral riches.
Located between North America and Europe, Greenland provides a natural logistical hub for trade. Its proximity to major Western markets ensures a more secure and stable supply route.
Greenland is rich in heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, which are extremely scarce elsewhere. These specific elements are crucial for high-performance magnets and advanced tech.