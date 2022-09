Why did tensions flare again?

Kosovo has for years wanted the approximately 50,000 Serbs who live in the north to switch their Serbian license plants to ones issued by Pristina, as part of the government's desire to assert authority over its territory.

Ethnic Serbs have long refused to recognise the authority of Kosovo's institutions in the north, venting their hostility by refusing to pay Kosovo's power operator for the electricity they use and frequently attacking police who try to make arrests.

Kosovo's push last year to impose the license plates was aborted when ethnic Serbs protested. On July 31 of this year, Pristina announced a two-month window for the plates to be switched over, triggering new protests.

Tensions eased after Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, under US and EU pressure, agreed to postpone the switch.

(Photograph:AFP)