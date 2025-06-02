/Why does NASA say no? From bread to fruit: 10 common foods banned from space travel

(Photograph: Pexels )

Salt and Pepper Must Be Liquids

Granular seasonings like salt and pepper are usually banned in their regular shaker form from space. The reason behind this ban is their nature. In microgravity, the particles can scatter and contaminate the equipment they can even enter the eyes, irritate them and can even affect lunges if inhaled, hence causing serious consequences. In contrast, NASA offers these condiments in liquid form, suspended in either oil or water, to ensure their controlled and safe use during meals.