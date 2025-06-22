Who was Fred Smith, the FedEx founder behind global next-day delivery? All you need to know

Frederick W. Smith, the founder of FedEx Corp., passed away on Saturday, at the age of 80, confirmed FedEx. Widely credited with reshaping global logistics, Smith transformed a bold idea conceived at Yale into one of the world’s largest courier services. He not only left behind a legacy of innovation in logistics but also a fortune valued at $6 billion, according to Celebrity net worth. "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share that Frederick W. Smith, our founder and executive chairman, died earlier today. Fred was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company. He was the heart and soul of FedEx..", wrote Raj Subramaniam, FedEx CEO and President.