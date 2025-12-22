/Who shot ya? Politician who posted 'Greater Bangladesh' map, gets assassinated by unknown men same day

Later that same day (Dec 12), while campaigning in Dhaka’s Paltan area, Hadi was travelling in a battery-operated rickshaw. Two helmeted assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him and shot him in the head at close range before fleeing.
Sharif Osman Hadi (32) was the convener of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student platform that rose to prominence during the July 2024 uprising that ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina. Known for his fierce anti-India rhetoric, Hadi was running as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2026.
On December 12, 2025, just hours before the attack, Hadi posted a controversial map on Facebook titled "Greater Bangladesh." The distorted map depicted West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and India’s "Seven Sisters" (Northeast states) merged into Bangladesh. Simultaneously, it showed Kashmir and Punjab detached from India and integrated into Pakistan.
After the shooting, Hadi was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later airlifted to Singapore General Hospital for emergency treatment. Despite life-support measures, he succumbed to his injuries on December 18, 2025, sparking immediate unrest back home.
News of his death triggered violent riots in Dhaka. Supporters, branding him a "martyr," targeted institutions they perceived as "pro-India." The offices of major newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were vandalised and set on fire, with mobs accusing them of being agents of Indian hegemony.
The assassination has severely strained India-Bangladesh relations. Islamist groups have alleged Indian involvement in the killing, leading to mobs surrounding Indian visa centres and the High Commission in Dhaka. New Delhi has strongly rejected these allegations, while the interim government under Muhammad Yunus has urged restraint. Some reports also suggests this as a false flag operation by Pakistan's ISI to increase hostility between India-Bangladesh relations
While the shooters remain unidentified, a report by The Hindu indicates that Bangladeshi investigators have alerted their Indian counterparts that the alleged assassins might attempt to cross the border and seek refuge in India. Consequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has formally requested New Delhi's cooperation to increase border vigilance and prevent the shooters from escaping into Indian territory.