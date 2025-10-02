/Who’s warming the Earth most? Check the top 7 greenhouse gas emitters

The latest data released by EDGAR in the 2025 report indicates that the global GHG emissions in 2024 reached 53.2 Gt CO2eq globally. Check the top 7 nations which contribute the most to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Due to rapid economic growth, energy demand, and industrialisation, Vietnam is pushed to emit the Green gases. In 2024, Vietnam emitted approximately. 584.26 Mt of CO₂, which is around 1.10 per cent share of world emissions.
Japan emits more greenhouse gases due to its high dependence on fossil fuels for energy, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of its electricity. This dependency intensified after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which led to a significant reliance on coal and gas power plants to replace lost nuclear energy. In 2024, it emitted around 1,063.34 Mt of CO₂, securing the 6th spot in the world.
Due to deforestation and peatland fires, which release vast amounts of stored carbon, and the extensive use of fossil fuels, particularly coal, for energy production and in the industrial and transportation sectors. As per data released by EDGAR in 2025 shows that Indonesia releases around 1,323.78 Mt of CO₂-eq.
Russia is heavily reliant on fossil fuels in the energy, industrial, and transportation sectors, coupled with unsustainable forest management, and military activities, resulting in the country emitting more greenhouse gases. In 2024, Russia alone emitted 2,575.65 Mt of CO₂-eq, which is around 4.84 per cent of total global emissions.
A rapidly growing economy, a large population requiring more energy, and a heavy reliance on coal for power generation and fossil fuels for transportation led India to emit more greenhouse gases. It has shown one of the largest absolute increases in emissions over the last year, accounting for around 8.22 per cent of global emissions in 2024, as per the report in EDGAR (Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research).
With 11.11 per cent of global emissions in 2024, the US holds the second spot in terms of GHG emissions. The main sources of US GHG emissions remain the burning of fossil fuels for transportation and electricity, driven by economic growth, consumer habits, and factors like increased travel and energy demand.
China remains the single largest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2024. With 15,536.10 Mt of CO₂-eq in 2024, its global emission share remained around 29.20 per cent, according to a report by EDGAR (Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research).