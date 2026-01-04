Here is the breakdown of the 7 world leaders currently panicking after watching Nicolás Maduro’s capture
The Fear: Ortega is the closest clone to Maduro in the hemisphere. He stripped 300,000 citizens of nationality and confiscated the Catholic Church’s assets (just like Maduro).
Why He’s Awake: The US just proved it can conduct a "snatch-and-grab" in a hostile Latin American capital without starting WW3. Ortega knows his Soviet-era air defenses in Managua are older and weaker than what just failed in Caracas.
The Quote: Intelligence sources say he has already moved to a safe house in the jungle near the Costa Rican border.
The Fear: Survival, pure and simple. Venezuela provided 60% of Cuba’s oil and fuel for free. With the regime decapitated, those tankers stop tomorrow.
Why He’s Awake: He isn't fearing a Delta Force raid; he is fearing his own people. Without Venezuelan fuel, the Havana power grid will collapse within 72 hours, likely triggering the "final" riots that the US won't even need to lead.
The Fear: Being labeled "The New Maduro." President Trump has already publicly threatened him ("He'll be next") for his alleged role in protecting drug routes.
Why He’s Awake: He is the only one on this list who is technically a democratically elected President, but the "Narco-Kingpin" designation (Oct 2025) has stripped his diplomatic shield. He knows the DEA now treats him as a target, not a partner.
The Fear: Loss of the "Western Front." Iran used Venezuela as its forward operating base in the Americas to threaten the US homeland.
Why He’s Awake: The Delta Force raid reportedly captured Iranian IRGC operatives alongside Maduro. Khamenei knows those captured officers are currently being interrogated by the CIA, likely spilling secrets about Iran’s sleeper cells in the Western Hemisphere.
The Fear: The "Normalisation" trap. Assad thought he was safe because the world got tired of fighting him.
Why He’s Awake: The Maduro capture proves that the US does not "forget." Even after 10 years of stalemate, if the political will shifts (as it did with Trump’s return), the US military can still reach out and touch him. He is reportedly reinforcing his Russian-guarded bunker in Latakia today.
The Fear: Decapitation Strikes. Kim’s entire defense strategy is built on the idea that "You can't touch me because I have nukes."
Why He’s Awake: Maduro was in a "fortress" surrounded by loyal troops, and it took 30 minutes to extract him. Kim is obsessed with regime survival; seeing a fellow "anti-imperialist" leader in a Brooklyn jail cell shatters his belief that sovereignty guarantees safety.
The Fear: The ICC Warrant. Lukashenko has been on the edge since the International Criminal Court targeted him.
Why He’s Awake: He knows he is only safe as long as Putin protects him. Watching a Russian ally (Maduro) get plucked while Russia did nothing to stop it sends a terrifying signal: When the Americans come, the Russians might just watch.