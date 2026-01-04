The Fear: Ortega is the closest clone to Maduro in the hemisphere. He stripped 300,000 citizens of nationality and confiscated the Catholic Church’s assets (just like Maduro).

Why He’s Awake: The US just proved it can conduct a "snatch-and-grab" in a hostile Latin American capital without starting WW3. Ortega knows his Soviet-era air defenses in Managua are older and weaker than what just failed in Caracas.

The Quote: Intelligence sources say he has already moved to a safe house in the jungle near the Costa Rican border.