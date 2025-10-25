/Who rules the internet? List of most-visited websites in 2025 revealed

Which websites are the world’s most visited in 2025? Explore the top 10 online platforms ruling global traffic, from search engines to video and social media. Know more below.
Yahoo completes the world’s top ten list. Based on SimilarWeb (2025) data, users spend around seven minutes and 43 seconds per visit on the site. Despite being one of the oldest portals online, Yahoo remains a leading destination for news, email, and finance content.
Reddit ranks ninth in global internet traffic. According to SimilarWeb (2025), users spend over six minutes per visit. Its thousands of communities, known as “subreddits,” drive global discussions about technology, news, and hobbies.
Wikipedia, as per SimilarWeb (2025), ranks eighth. Users spend about three minutes per visit browsing topics that range from science and culture to current events. Despite newer AI tools, it remains the public’s trusted source of free verified knowledge.
According to SimilarWeb (2025), ChatGPT by OpenAI secures the seventh spot worldwide. Users spend nearly 7 minutes per session using it for writing, coding, idea generation, and learning. Its rapid growth marks a major shift toward AI-driven content and conversation tools.
WhatsApp takes sixth place. As stated by SimilarWeb (2025), users average 12 minutes and 26 seconds per visit. With an active base of over 2 billion users, WhatsApp continues to connect friends, families, and businesses through instant messaging and calls.
Now officially known as X, the site stands fifth in global rankings. According to SimilarWeb (2025), users spend about 12 minutes and 37 seconds per visit. The platform remains a vital space for real-time updates, news, and global conversations.
Instagram ranks fourth globally. As reported by SimilarWeb (2025), users spend around 8 minutes and 41 seconds per session, scrolling through photos, reels, and stories. The platform also plays a major role in online shopping and influencer-driven content.
Facebook takes the third position. According to SimilarWeb (2025), users spend nearly 11 minutes on average per visit, viewing more than 13 pages. Despite competition from newer apps, Facebook continues to dominate global online interactions with over 3 billion users.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet, ranks second globally. As reported by SimilarWeb (2025), users spend about 20 minutes and 47 seconds per session, the longest of all platforms. It remains the top destination for entertainment, music, tutorials, and news videos across varied age groups.
According to SimilarWeb (2025), Google remains the most-visited website in the world with users spending an average of 10 minutes and 46 seconds per visit and viewing about 8.69 pages each time. Its central role in online searching, information finding, and daily tools like Gmail and Maps keeps it essential for billions worldwide.