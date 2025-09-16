/Who is Kash Patel? The Indian-origin FBI director investigating Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk case

Shortly after becoming FBI Director, Patel was temporarily appointed as acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This dual role, from February to April 2025, placed him in charge of two of the nation’s most important law-enforcement agencies at once. While unusual, the appointment was framed by the administration as a way to strengthen inter-agency cooperation on gun violence and domestic extremism. Critics, however, questioned whether he was being spread too thin at a time when the FBI faced pressing challenges.