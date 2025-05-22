(Photograph: Reuters )

Trump’s golden dome vision

Flanked by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Republican senators, Trump confirmed that a defence 'architecture' or final design has been approved, with an estimated total cost of $175 billion over three years. “Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space,” Trump said in his address.