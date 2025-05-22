Published: May 22, 2025, 20:05 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 20:06 IST
President Donald Trump has appointed General Michael Guetlein to lead the Golden Dome missile defence initiative, a high-priority programme aimed at defending the US from long-range missile threats.
(Photograph:Reuters, US Space Force)
A key appointment in US defence strategy
President Donald Trump has appointed General Michael Guetlein of the US Space Force to lead the Golden Dome missile defence initiative, a high-priority programme aimed at defending the US from long-range missile threats especially aimed at countering threats from China and Russia. Announced in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump allocated $175 billions for the project.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Trump’s golden dome vision
Flanked by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Republican senators, Trump confirmed that a defence 'architecture' or final design has been approved, with an estimated total cost of $175 billion over three years. “Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space,” Trump said in his address.
(Photograph:AFCEA International)
General Guetlein: A career in space and defence
General Michael Anthony Guetlein, born in Oklahoma in 1967, joined the US Air Force in 1991. He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Space Operations in the US Space Force. General Guetlein has previously commanded the Space Systems Command (2021–2024) and has additionally served as the Deputy Director at the National Reconnaissance Office (2019–2021).
(Photograph:US Space Force)
Decorated and respected
Guetlein has received numerous honours in his career, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Legion of Merit (twice). Guetlein's background in procurement, space operations, and reconnaissance might be the logical reason to choose him to oversee a complex project of this scale.
(Photograph:US Air Force)
Backed by political and industry support
The republicans have committed an initial $25 billion in funding. Trump emphasised that Canada has also expressed interest in participating in the program. Major US defence contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and SpaceX, are expected to support the project’s development and deployment, according to The Guardian.
(Photograph:The White House/X)
What is the Golden Dome?
The Golden Dome is a multi-tiered missile defence shield which will be combining space-based surveillance as well as ground-based interceptors. The aim of the defence system is to neutralise threats from China, Russia, or other adversaries using a network of satellites, THAAD and Aegis Ashore systems, as well as Patriot missiles. “The ‘Golden Dome’ is a bold and aggressive approach to quickly protect the homeland from our adversaries,” said Gen Guetlein.
(Photograph:The White House/X)
An ambitious plan with global implications
With projected lifetime costs nearing $1 trillion, the Golden Dome is a representation of one of the most significant military defence undertakings in the US history. The aim is to ensure homeland protection through early detection, real-time tracking, and rapid interception of missile threats.