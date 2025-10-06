/Who is Alakh Pandey? The Physicswallah co-founder who is now richer than Shah Rukh Khan

Born in 1991 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Alakh Pandey’s journey has been defined by perseverance. The son of a small contractor and a teacher, he began giving tuitions while still in school to support his family. Though he failed to secure admission to the IITs, he enrolled at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur for a mechanical engineering degree. However, driven by his passion for teaching, he dropped out in his third year.