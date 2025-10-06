/Who is Alakh Pandey? The Physicswallah co-founder who is now richer than Shah Rukh Khan

This dramatic rise reflects the exponential growth of India’s education technology sector and Pandey’s transformation from a small-town teacher to one of the country’s youngest billionaires.
Alakh Pandey, the 34-year-old co-founder founder of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, has achieved a milestone few would have imagined, he is now wealthier than Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Pandey’s wealth surged by an astonishing 223 per cent to ₹14,520 crore, overtaking Shah Rukh Khan, whose net worth stands at ₹12,490 crore. This dramatic rise reflects the exponential growth of India’s education technology sector and Pandey’s transformation from a small-town teacher to one of the country’s youngest billionaires.
Born in 1991 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Alakh Pandey’s journey has been defined by perseverance. The son of a small contractor and a teacher, he began giving tuitions while still in school to support his family. Though he failed to secure admission to the IITs, he enrolled at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur for a mechanical engineering degree. However, driven by his passion for teaching, he dropped out in his third year.
What began as modest physics lessons filmed on a borrowed laptop and camera in 2016 soon evolved into a YouTube phenomenon. His engaging and relatable teaching style, aimed at helping students prepare for JEE and NEET exams affordably, struck a chord with millions across India.
PhysicsWallah, founded in 2014 and formally launched online in 2016, has since grown into one of India’s most successful education platforms. The company recorded revenues of ₹2,886 crore in FY25, up from ₹1,940 crore in FY24, even as it trimmed its net loss to ₹243 crore from ₹1,131 crore the previous year. Pandey and his co-founder Prateek Maheshwari have also filed updated draft papers with SEBI for a ₹3,820 crore initial public offering, including a ₹3,100 crore fresh issue and a ₹720 crore offer-for-sale. Each founder plans to offload shares worth ₹360 crore.
PhysicsWallah’s rise is often viewed as a case study in affordable innovation. By offering quality digital education in local languages and keeping prices within reach of middle-class students, the company has bridged a critical gap in India’s learning ecosystem. Pandey’s inclusion in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, alongside seasoned industrialists and entrepreneurs, underscores how knowledge-driven businesses are reshaping the country’s wealth landscape.
While Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth climbed 71 per cent this year, fuelled by the success of Jawan and Red Chillies Entertainment’s growing profits, Pandey’s ascent symbolises a new breed of Indian entrepreneur, one whose wealth is built on intellectual capital and social impact rather than traditional industries. His story mirrors the aspirations of a generation that seeks success through innovation and purpose.
From teaching in a small room in Prayagraj to heading a billion-dollar company, Alakh Pandey’s journey represents the transformative power of education in the digital age, proving that influence, just like wealth, can come from knowledge as much as from fame.