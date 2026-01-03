LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Which US force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife?

Which US force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 16:28 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 16:28 IST

US Delta Force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Reports from CBS News confirm the elite unit detained the leader following a major military operation.

US Delta Force
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

US Delta Force

The US Army's Delta Force, an elite special mission unit, captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro early on Saturday. According to a report by CBS News, this top-tier counter-terrorism unit led the operation in Caracas.

Cilia Flores detained
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Cilia Flores detained

Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores was also captured alongside her husband during the special forces operation. Both were reportedly flown out of the country immediately after their detention by US personnel.

Operation Southern Spear
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Operation Southern Spear

The capture was part of a major military escalation known as "Operation Southern Spear," which included large-scale airstrikes. US forces targeted key military complexes such as Fuerte Tiuna in the capital city.

Narco-terrorism charges
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Narco-terrorism charges

Maduro was previously indicted in an American court in 2020 for alleged narco-terrorism and corruption. The US government had placed a $50 million bounty on him prior to this military action.

Explosions in Caracas
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Explosions in Caracas

Witnesses in Caracas reported at least seven major explosions and low-flying aircraft around 2:00 am local time. The Venezuelan government declared a national emergency, describing the event as a serious act of military aggression.

Removal from Venezuela
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Removal from Venezuela

Donald Trump confirmed via social media that the couple had been "captured and flown out of the Country". The operation was reportedly conducted in conjunction with US law enforcement agencies.

Global impact
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Global impact

Venezuela's Vice President has demanded "proof of life" as the whereabouts of Maduro and Flores remain officially unconfirmed by Caracas.

Trending Photo

Which US force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife?
7

Which US force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife?

'Follower of an Indian Baba': Why Venezuela’s captured dictator Nicholas Maduro worshiped Sathya Sai Baba
7

'Follower of an Indian Baba': Why Venezuela’s captured dictator Nicholas Maduro worshiped Sathya Sai Baba

Haven for drug traffickers: Why Venezuela is considered a major launchpad for global cocaine shipments
7

Haven for drug traffickers: Why Venezuela is considered a major launchpad for global cocaine shipments

Who is Cilia Flores? Wife of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro captured in US special strike
7

Who is Cilia Flores? Wife of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro captured in US special strike

'Nicholas Maduro captured': Did Venezuelan army called entire country's population to mobilise for war against US?
7

'Nicholas Maduro captured': Did Venezuelan army called entire country's population to mobilise for war against US?