/Which US force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife?

US Delta Force captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Reports from CBS News confirm the elite unit detained the leader following a major military operation.
The US Army's Delta Force, an elite special mission unit, captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro early on Saturday. According to a report by CBS News, this top-tier counter-terrorism unit led the operation in Caracas.
Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores was also captured alongside her husband during the special forces operation. Both were reportedly flown out of the country immediately after their detention by US personnel.
The capture was part of a major military escalation known as "Operation Southern Spear," which included large-scale airstrikes. US forces targeted key military complexes such as Fuerte Tiuna in the capital city.
Maduro was previously indicted in an American court in 2020 for alleged narco-terrorism and corruption. The US government had placed a $50 million bounty on him prior to this military action.
Witnesses in Caracas reported at least seven major explosions and low-flying aircraft around 2:00 am local time. The Venezuelan government declared a national emergency, describing the event as a serious act of military aggression.
Donald Trump confirmed via social media that the couple had been "captured and flown out of the Country". The operation was reportedly conducted in conjunction with US law enforcement agencies.
Venezuela's Vice President has demanded "proof of life" as the whereabouts of Maduro and Flores remain officially unconfirmed by Caracas.