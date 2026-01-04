/Where is Nicolas Maduro being held? From Mangione to Diddy, who else is inside Brooklyn Detention Center

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces in a pre-dawn raid under Operation Absolute Resolve and flown to New York. Held at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, Maduro faces narco-terrorism charges and is set to appear in Manhattan federal court on Jan 5.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3 by US forces and was brought to New York City. He and his wife and Cilia Flores are being held in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He faces federal charges in the US Southern District of New York related to "narco-terrorism" conspiracy and importing large amounts of cocaine into the country. He is expected to make his initial appearance in a Manhattan federal court on Jan 5
Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3, in a US military mission titled Operation Absolute Resolve. At approximately 2:01 AM local time, U.S. forces breached Maduro's fortified compound (Fuerte Tiuna) in Caracas. Troops used blowtorches to cut through steel doors. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were dragged from their bedroom and taken by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima, a US Navy warship stationed offshore. They are now in NYC.
The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City is described as “disgusting” with “horrifying.” The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn is infamous due to a long history of "barbaric" living conditions, systemic violence, staff misconduct, and significant infrastructure failures.
Brooklyn Detention Center remains the primary federal lockup in New York City, housing approximately 1,336 inmates. It is notably housing several high-profile figures
Luigi Mangione is accused of the December 4, 2024, killing of Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare
Ghislaine Maxwell was at Brooklyn Detention Center; she was held there before her conviction but was transferred to a federal prison (FCI Tallahassee) to serve her sentence after being convicted in late 2021, and has since been transferred to a lower-security facility
A Mexican drug lord extradited to the US in early 2025, currently awaiting trial for the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He was transferred to a new facility in late 2025 following his conviction and sentencing. R Kelly was also in MDC Brooklyn while awaiting trial.