/'$50 million bed': Where does a $2 billion B-2 Bomber sleep?

The extraordinary logistical burden of deploying a B-2 is accepted because there is no alternative if the mission requires it. No other aircraft can penetrate the air defences that the B-2 is designed for. No other aircraft can deliver the combination of payload, range, and stealth that the B-2 provides. The logistics are expensive, complex, and demanding — but they are the price of having a capability that no other nation has matched. The portable hangar follows the B-2 around the world because the aircraft is irreplaceable, and protecting it is non-negotiable.