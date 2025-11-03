/When Sudan split in two: How South Sudan became the world’s newest country

Sudan is once again engulfed in a devastating civil war, a brutal conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has torn the country apart since April 2023. Cities such as Khartoum, Omdurman, and El-Fasher lie in ruins, millions have been displaced, and famine looms across the land. The renewed violence is a grim reminder of the divisions that led to Sudan’s earlier fracture. Fourteen years ago, in 2011, those same tensions of power, ethnicity, and marginalisation culminated in the birth of South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation. The story of how Sudan split in two is not merely history; it remains central to understanding the chaos that still grips the region today. Yet, even as new flags were raised in Juba, the world’s youngest country was born into fragility, facing the monumental challenge of nation-building after war.

