/When can a head of state lose immunity under international law?

Heads of State generally enjoy absolute immunity while in office, but this protection is not infinite. They lose it upon leaving power, through UN Security Council referrals, or if their own state waives it.
Immunity changes after resignation Once a leader leaves office, they lose 'personal immunity' (ratione personae) which protects them from all prosecution. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in the Arrest Warrant Case (2002) that former leaders can then be tried for acts committed in a private capacity or before their term began.
Torture is not an official act. A former head of state generally keeps immunity for 'official acts' performed while in power. However, in the landmark 1999 Regina v. Bartle ruling, the UK House of Lords decided that crimes like torture cannot be considered legitimate official functions, stripping General Pinochet of his protection.
Article 27 removes all shields. The strongest exception exists at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Article 27 of the Rome Statute explicitly states that 'official capacity as a Head of State' shall in no case exempt a person from criminal responsibility, meaning sitting presidents face the same rules as ordinary citizens in this court.
Overriding national sovereignty. Even if a country is not a member of the ICC, the UN Security Council can force jurisdiction. By passing a resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, as seen with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir, the Council can legally strip a sitting leader of their immunity to allow an international investigation.
The home country consents. Immunity belongs to the state, not the individual. Therefore, a country can choose to 'waive' the immunity of its own official. If a new government takes power and decides to lift protections for a predecessor, foreign courts can then prosecute them, as noted in various diplomatic conventions.
Special courts have special rules. Hybrid or ad-hoc international courts often reject immunity claims. The Special Court for Sierra Leone ruled in 2003 that the serving President of Liberia, Charles Taylor, had no immunity before an international tribunal, establishing a key precedent that global justice mechanisms override national privileges.
Jus Cogens norms apply. There is a growing legal consensus that immunity cannot apply to jus cogens crimes (fundamental norms like genocide). While the ICJ remains cautious regarding sitting leaders, the International Law Commission suggests that for the most serious international crimes, procedural hurdles like immunity should not block accountability.