/What will happen if a F-35 fighter jet tries to fly into space?

It can reach a maximum altitude of around 50,000 feet (15,240 metres). But space officially begins at the Kármán line, roughly 100 kilometres (62 miles) above Earth’s surface. Fighter jets like the F-35 rely on air-breathing engines that need atmospheric oxygen to burn fuel. Beyond the stratosphere, air becomes too thin to sustain combustion. Without sufficient air, the engine would flame out, leaving the jet powerless and unable to climb further.