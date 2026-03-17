/What went down at Khamenei's palace on Feb 28? Leaked audio offers first account - 'Mojtaba had to go out...'

The audio is from a private meeting held on March 12, in which Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Khamenei’s office, briefed senior leaders about the incident. It is the first detailed account of what unfolded on the day the first strikes were carried out. “God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” he can be heard saying in the audio clip, according to the report. "He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile. His wife, Ms Haddad, was martyred instantly,” Hosseini says in the audio clip.