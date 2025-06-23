As tensions soar in the Middle East following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran’s unprecedented move to close the Strait of Hormuz, the long and complex history between the two nations is back in focus. The US–Iran relationship has swung between covert alliances and open hostility, shaped by decades of geopolitical manoeuvring.

One of the darkest, most controversial chapters in this saga was the Iran–Contra affair, a secret, illegal web of arms deals, hostage diplomacy, and foreign insurgencies that nearly collapsed the Reagan presidency.