/What’s happening in Ladakh? Understanding the latest unrest over statehood

The protesters have placed multiple demands on the table. Their foremost call is for statehood for Ladakh, which would grant the region full legislative powers instead of remaining under direct central control. They also want Ladakh included under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which gives autonomy and protections to tribal regions. Additionally, demands include job quotas, protection of land and resources for locals, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts to ensure fair political representation.