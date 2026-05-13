According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, US exports to China were US $106.31 billion during 2025. The top exports are dominated by energy products, medical apparatus and advanced machinery, with oilseeds leading the list. See the top 7 list inside.
The electronic sector, integrated with circuits and microassemblies, alone accounted for $9.96B. Other significant exports in this sector include telephonic apparatus ($985M) and diodes or semiconductor devices ($783M), reflecting China's continued reliance on high-end US components for its tech manufacturing.
A major pillar of US exports, this sector saw China become the top global destination in 2025. Exports grew by $4.31B from the previous year, primarily through commercial aviation sales, although specialised niche items like parachutes and rotochutes ($639K) also contributed to the total.
This diverse sector features high-value industrial equipment such as valves and appliances for pipes ($1.04B) and centrifuges ($832M). It also includes essential tech hardware like automatic data processing machines ($753M) and nuclear reactor-specific apparatus valued at approximately $135M.
These high-precision exports are vital for China’s healthcare and research industries. The historical trends show strong demand for US-made medical imaging devices and laboratory technical equipment used in advanced Chinese medical facilities.
Driven heavily by biotechnology, the largest sub-category is human or animal blood, vaccines, and antisera, totaling $6.69B. Retail medicaments added another $1.80B, highlighting China's massive market for U.S. healthcare innovation amidst an ageing population and rising health standards.
These exports include raw polymers and finished plastic articles used across China’s vast manufacturing landscape. This sector remains resilient as Chinese factories require high-quality US resins for automotive, packaging, and consumer goods production aimed at both domestic and international markets.
Dominated by gaseous hydrocarbons and petroleum gases ($3.39B), this sector also saw crude oil exports of $626M. However, US crude exports to China plummeted by 76 per cent in 2025 due to trade tensions, with China shifting toward Canadian and sanctioned Russian suppliers.