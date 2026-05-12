/What is the NTA? Inside India’s testing agency at the centre of the NEET UG 2026 row

After approval from the Government of India, it confirmed the re-test decision. It also stated it would “fully cooperate with the investigation” and provide all records and assistance required by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, following inputs reviewed with central authorities and law enforcement agencies. The exam, taken by over 22 lakh candidates out of 22.7 lakh registered, recorded a 96.9 per cent attendance rate. The agency confirmed the test will be reconducted, with fresh dates to be notified through official channels.
In its statement on ‘X’, the NTA said the decision followed coordination with investigative bodies. It noted: “The inputs received by NTA, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.” The agency added that revised schedules for exams and admit cards would be announced later.
The NTA said it had referred the matter earlier to central agencies for independent examination. After approval from the Government of India, it confirmed the re-test decision. It also stated it would “fully cooperate with the investigation” and provide all records and assistance required by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The NTA was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2017 to relieve the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) of the burden of conducting entrance examinations. Registered under the Indian Societies Registration Act, 1860, it functions as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education. Its mandate was to create a scientific, transparent, and international-standard system for admissions to higher education institutions, moving away from fragmented testing methods toward a centralised, tech-driven approach.
It is chaired by an eminent educationist, with a Director General as CEO. It includes a Board of Governors and expert-led verticals. It was envisioned to serve nearly 40 lakh students annually. It is currently led by Director General Abhishek Singh, an appointment made by the Government of India. The organisational structure includes psychometricians and education specialists tasked with ensuring that assessments are both robust and equitable. Since its inception, the NTA has expanded its portfolio to include some of the world's largest exams, such as JEE Main, CUET, and UGC-NET.
To conduct efficient, transparent examinations aligned with international standards for assessing the competency of candidates seeking admission to higher education institutions.
To carry out research on educational, professional and testing systems in order to identify gaps in existing knowledge frameworks and recommend measures to address and bridge them.
To identify, engage and collaborate with domain experts and reputed institutions for the development and moderation of examination question papers.
Despite adopting advanced security measures like GPS-tracked question paper movement and biometric verification, the 2026 row has exposed significant vulnerabilities. The NTA chief stressed that the agency will not allow anyone to play with students’ future. “A fresh examination will be conducted soon to ensure fairness for all candidates,” he told NDTV, adding that the probe will soon reveal where lapses occurred and who was responsible for the leak.