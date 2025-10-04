/What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements

As Shubman Gill was named the new ODI captain on Saturday (Oct 4), ahead of India's white ball tour to Australia, let's glance at the key records of the outgoing Indian ODI Captain Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma revolutionised Indian white-ball cricket, leading from the front with fearless batting and smart captaincy. He set the tone with his aggressive yet composed approach and built a strong team culture around confidence, backing players to express themselves and play their natural game under pressure.
In 56 ODIs as captain, Rohit Sharma boasts a 75 per cent win rate, guiding India to 42 victories. His leadership brought stability to the team, helping India dominate in bilateral series and tournaments. The team’s consistent performances reflect Rohit’s ability to lead from the front.
Rohit scored 2,506 runs in 55 innings as ODI captain, averaging 52.20 with a strike rate of 111.97. His stint included five centuries, along with one double century and 17 fifties. Rohit proved he could lead not just with his captaincy but also by delivering crucial runs under pressure.
In 42 matches India won under his captaincy, Rohit scored 2,080 runs at an average of 59.42 and a strike rate of 110.75. His ability to perform in winning causes made him a dependable leader, often guiding India through tight situations with his batting.
Rohit Sharma’s key achievements as ODI captain include winning the Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023, being appointed full-time captain in 2021, reaching the 2023 World Cup final, and winning the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. These milestones highlight his consistency and success leading India on the world stage.
Rohit Sharma began his captaincy journey in 2017 against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala, scoring 2 runs off 13 balls. Fast forward to the 2025 Champions Trophy final, he led India from the front, scoring 76 off 83 balls against New Zealand, hitting seven fours and three sixes, helping India lift the title.