/What is Restitution and how Venezuelan dictator can still walk FREE under 'Vienna Convention'

International custom grants "Absolute Immunity" to a sitting Head of State to ensure stable diplomacy.
The core of Maduro's defence isn't about innocence; it's about the Remedy.
The Loophole: Under the International Law Commission's articles, if a State commits an "Internationally Wrongful Act" (like invading a sovereign country to kidnap its leader), the mandatory legal remedy is "Restitution."
The Meaning: Restitution means re-establishing the situation exactly as it was before the illegal act occurred. Legally, this means the US cannot just pay a fine; they must physically return the "stolen person" to the Presidential Palace in Caracas.
US courts usually ignore how a suspect was captured (the Ker-Frisbie doctrine), but there is one major exception: The Toscanino Rule.
The Loophole: In United States v. Toscanino, the court ruled that if the government’s conduct during the capture "shocks the conscience" (torture, brutality, extreme humiliation), the court must divest itself of jurisdiction.
The Argument: Maduro’s lawyers are already citing the "hooded" transport and "sensory deprivation" during his flight to New York as "shocking conduct" that invalidates the trial before it starts.
Maduro’s team can argue that the US "Narco-Indictment" cannot override the Vienna Convention.
The Argument: Even if the US doesn't like him, he was the de facto ruler sitting in the UN seat. If the Supreme Court accepts that he was a "Head of State" at the moment of capture, the arrest warrant becomes void ab initio (from the start), and must be released immediately.
The US courts only care about international law if the offended country complains.
The Loophole: In Lujan v. Gengler, courts hinted that if the sovereign nation (Venezuela) formally protests the abduction, US courts might have to dismiss the case.
The Twist: This is why the US is rushing to install a "Transition Government." If the new government waives the protest, the loophole closes. If Maduro’s loyalists (who still hold the UN seat) file a formal protest today, the loophole stays open.
Venezuela can sue the United States at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.
The Loophole: Venezuela can argue the US violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter (Prohibition of Force). In the 1980s, Nicaragua sued the US for mining its harbours and won.
The Outcome: If the ICJ rules the extraction was an "Act of Aggression," they could issue a binding order for the US to release Maduro. While the US might ignore it, the diplomatic pressure would be immense.
Extradition treaties usually require “Double Criminality”, the act must be a crime in both countries.
The Loophole: Maduro’s defense will argue that his actions (managing national resources/military) were "Official State Acts" under Venezuelan law, not crimes. If they prove his actions were "Political" rather than "Criminal," the US extradition/capture framework collapses under the “Political Offense Exception.”
The most likely "loophole" isn't a judge's ruling, but a Plea Deal.
The Loophole: To avoid a bloody civil war or a humiliating Supreme Court loss, the DOJ might agree to "Deferred Prosecution."
The Deal: Maduro is "released" not to Venezuela, but to a third country (like Turkey or Saudi Arabia) into permanent exile. The US saves face ("We removed him"), and Maduro saves his life ("I’m free").