/What is Oumuamua? 6 facts about the first mysterious visitor to enter our solar system

(Photograph: NASA )

Appearance and Structure

Estimates have suggested that the object is up to 400 metres long and is highly elongated, possibly ten times longer than it is wide. Its reddish colour shows resemblance with that of outer solar system objects. Observations have indicated that it rotates every 7.3 hours, with brightness changes by a factor of 10. This is far more than typical solar system asteroids or comets. It was discovered at a blistering speed of 196,000 miles per hour ( which means 87.3 kilometers per second).