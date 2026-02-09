/What is NASA’s Near Space Network, and how will NASA Artemis astronauts stay in touch with Earth?

Communication is the lifeline of any space mission. For the Artemis programme, NASA utilises two distinct systems: the Near Space Network and the Deep Space Network.
Managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the Near Space Network connects with spacecraft up to 2 million kilometres away. It uses a mix of commercial and government ground stations to track rockets immediately after liftoff.
When the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifts off, the Near Space Network is the primary link. It captures critical telemetry data and voice comms as the Orion capsule circles Earth before heading to the Moon.
Once Orion pushes away from Earth towards the Moon, communication is handed over to the Deep Space Network. This system is designed to handle signals from distances exceeding 30,000 kilometres, ensuring clarity in deep space.
The Deep Space Network uses massive antenna dishes located in California, Madrid, and Canberra. This strategic placement means that as Earth turns, at least one station always has a direct line of sight to the astronauts.
Artemis II will test a new laser system called the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications (O2O) terminal. This technology allows for the transmission of high-definition video and large data files much faster than traditional radio.
As the astronauts return from the Moon and approach Earth’s atmosphere, the Near Space Network takes charge again. It tracks the capsule’s precise trajectory to ensure a safe path through the intense heat of re-entry.
After splashdown, the Near Space Network continues to relay location data to recovery teams. This ensures that US Navy ships can find and retrieve the crew quickly from the Pacific Ocean.