Earlier, the police suspected that ammonium nitrate was used in the i20 car blast near the Red Fort on November 10. At least 13 people were declared dead, and multiple were injured. The prime suspect is a doctor named Umar Nabi.
What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?
Amid the probe, it has been speculated that a volatile explosive, which is infamously known as "Mother of Satan", was used in the Red Fort blast.
The explosive powder is called Triacetone triperoxide (TATP). It can explode simply due to heat. Forensic experts are still finding out if the explosive was used in the blast.
The explosive came to be known as 'Mother of Satan' due to its wide usage by illegal bomb-makers across the world.
The explosive was found in major blast attacks like the 2017 Barcelona attacks, 2015 Paris attacks, 2017 Manchester bombing, and 2016 Brussels bombings.
