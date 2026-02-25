/What is Iron Beam? Inside Israel’s advanced laser system that could feature in PM Modi’s Israel talks

The character of aerial warfare is changing rapidly. Cheap drones, precision rockets and low-flying cruise missiles are increasingly challenging traditional air defence systems built around costly interceptor missiles. For countries facing complex border threats and the risk of saturation attacks, the need for faster, more sustainable interception has become central to defence planning. It is against this backdrop that India is examining advanced directed-energy technologies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, where expanded cooperation in defence, trade and technology is on the agenda. Among the systems drawing attention is Iron Beam, developed by RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems.