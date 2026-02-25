/What is Iron Beam? Inside Israel’s advanced laser system that could feature in PM Modi’s Israel talks

It is against this backdrop that India is examining advanced directed-energy technologies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, where expanded cooperation in defence, trade and technology is on the agenda.
The character of aerial warfare is changing rapidly. Cheap drones, precision rockets and low-flying cruise missiles are increasingly challenging traditional air defence systems built around costly interceptor missiles. For countries facing complex border threats and the risk of saturation attacks, the need for faster, more sustainable interception has become central to defence planning. It is against this backdrop that India is examining advanced directed-energy technologies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, where expanded cooperation in defence, trade and technology is on the agenda. Among the systems drawing attention is Iron Beam, developed by RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems.
On Monday, Israeli Consul General in Mumbai Yaniv Revach said in an exclusive interview with IANS,"...during this specific visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we plan to expand this agreement in order to focus on specific topics, for example, manufacturing here in India, defence cooperation and also cooperation regarding the Iron Dome and other defence systems in Israel that we can actually share the technology with our partners here in India."
Iron Beam is a 100 kW class High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) designed to intercept aerial threats using directed energy rather than kinetic missiles. According to RAFAEL, the system can engage and neutralise targets with pinpoint accuracy at ranges of up to 10 kilometres. It is intended to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rockets, mortars, artillery shells and cruise missiles. In December 2025, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced the delivery of the first operational Iron Beam system to the Israel Defense Forces.
Once a threat is detected, Iron Beam concentrates intense heat on a specific point of the target, disabling it within seconds. The system incorporates coherent beam combination, built-in adaptive optics for stabilisation, multifunction beam directors for extended tracking, and rapid retargeting to address swarm attacks. It can be operated remotely and deployed via ISO-compatible pallets, trucks or armoured vehicles.
One of the defining features of the system is its operating cost. Unlike missile interceptors, which require replenishment after each launch, laser systems effectively have an “unlimited magazine”. RAFAEL states that the cost per interception is almost zero, while collateral damage is limited due to precision targeting.
RAFAEL has developed multiple variants. Iron Beam-M, a mobile 50 kW-plus system, is modified for ground mobility and can operate as a standalone unit or within a layered defence network. The Naval Iron Beam is designed to protect ships and can integrate with C-DOME, the naval version of Iron Dome. A lighter 10 kW-class system, LITE BEAM, is built for smaller platforms and counters low-altitude threats, including drone swarms.
The HEL systems draw on RAFAEL’s three decades of experience in laser technology. The company serves as Israel’s National High-Energy Laser Centre and works closely with the Israeli Ministry of Defense.
As aerial threats grow more complex and costly to counter, directed-energy systems mark a shift in air defence strategy. For India, evaluating Iron Beam fits into its layered defence approach. India already operates key Israeli systems, including the Barak-8 missile developed with Israel Aerospace Industries and SPYDER air defence platforms. Israeli-origin Heron UAVs enhance border surveillance.
During Operation Sindoor, India’s integrated air defence network, incorporating Israeli technology, demonstrated operational readiness and rapid response capability. In this context, examining Iron Beam reflects continuity in a defence partnership that has strengthened India’s surveillance and interception capabilities.