/What is India’s LR‑LACM Cruise Missile, and why does a speculated India‑Greece deal alarm Türkiye?

The weapon has a range of 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres for land-based variants and over 1,000 kilometres when launched from naval platforms. It is powered by the indigenously developed Manik Small Turbofan Engine (STFE) and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile employs a highly accurate guidance system combining GPS, inertial navigation, and terrain contour matching (TERCOM), achieving a circular error probable (CEP) of less than 10 metres, making it a formidable asset for long-range strategic targeting.

The LR-LACM is designed for launch from multiple platforms, including mobile articulated launchers for land-based operations and Universal Vertical Launch Modules (UVLM) installed on over 30 Indian Navy warships. Its low-altitude terrain-hugging flight profile, coupled with stealth characteristics and the ability to execute complex manoeuvres, enables it to evade sophisticated air defence systems, including Türkiye’s S-400 batteries.