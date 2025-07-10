/What is Gravity Nuclear bomb and which fighter jet can fly it?

A conventional explosive compresses fissile material (such as uranium-235 or plutonium-239). This starts a rapid, uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction, releasing immense heat and pressure. The energy from the fission explosion compresses and heats a secondary stage containing isotopes like deuterium and tritium. This triggers nuclear fusion, lighter atomic nuclei merge into heavier ones, releasing far more energy than fission alone. The combined process dramatically multiplies the bomb’s yield. Some modern gravity bombs can adjust their yield 'dial-a-yield' by changing how much of the fusion stage is triggered, allowing for different tactical or strategic effects.