/What is ‘Dark Eagle’? All about US’s secret $15M long-range hypersonic weapon with 1,725-mile reach

The LRHW is intended to provide the US Army with a long-range, conventional precision strike capability against time sensitive and heavily defended targets, particularly in contested environments.
The United States’ Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), known as Dark Eagle, has drawn renewed attention after reports that US Central Command has requested its deployment to the Middle East for possible use against Iran. According to Bloomberg, the system is being considered to target ballistic missile launchers located deep inside Iranian territory. If approved, it would mark the first operational deployment of a US hypersonic missile, even as the system remains officially not fully operational.
Dark Eagle is a ground-launched hypersonic missile system designed to deliver conventional precision strikes at long range. As outlined by the US Congressional Research Service, it is intended for “long range conventional precision strike capability” against “time-sensitive and heavily defended targets.” The system includes a missile, launch platform and associated control infrastructure.
The missile is reported to have a range of around 1,725 miles (2,776 km), enabling it to strike targets far beyond the reach of existing US systems such as the Precision Strike Missile. This extended reach is central to current considerations, particularly as adversaries are believed to have repositioned assets deeper inside their territory.
Dark Eagle travels at speeds exceeding Mach 5, placing it firmly in the hypersonic category. It uses a common hypersonic glide body that separates from its booster and manoeuvres at high altitude. This capability allows it to evade traditional air defence systems, making interception significantly more difficult.
The missile is being developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, with the glide body produced under a separate programme. The report says, "The missile component serves as the common two-stage booster for the Army's LRHW and the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) system, which can be fired from both surface vessels and submarines." A standard battery includes multiple launchers, a command centre and up to eight missiles.
According to a source speaking to Bloomberg, each Dark Eagle missile is estimated to cost about $15 million, with a full battery costing roughly $2.7 billion. Despite its advanced design, the programme has faced repeated delays and testing setbacks, missing earlier targets for operational readiness. The system is still undergoing evaluation before full deployment.
Dark Eagle is widely seen as the US response to hypersonic weapons developed by Russia and China. Russia’s nuclear-capable Kh-47M2 Kinzhal was first unveiled in 2018 with a reported range of 1,500-2000 miles, while China’s DF-17 is also believed to reach around 1,500 miles. The potential deployment underscores a shift towards faster, harder-to-intercept weapons in modern conflict.