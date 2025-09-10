/What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?

Ceramic Shield is Apple’s proprietary glass ceramic material used to protect its devices from scratches and cracks. In iPhone Air, Ceramic Shield is applied in new ways to improve durability.
Ceramic Shield is formed by embedding nanocrystals into glass using a high-temperature process. This results in a material that is harder than standard glass while maintaining transparency.
Apple states that Ceramic Shield 2 offers three times better scratch resistance than the earlier version. This means the iPhone Air display is less likely to suffer marks from everyday use.
For the first time, Ceramic Shield has been extended to cover both the front and back of the phone. This provides protection against damage no matter which side of the device makes contact with a surface.
The combination of toughness and flexibility allows Ceramic Shield to be more resistant to cracks compared with traditional glass. Apple claims that this makes the phone four times less likely to crack.
Ceramic Shield wraps around the titanium frame of the iPhone Air. This creates a reinforced structure that distributes the force of an impact more effectively.
The screen is layered with a seven-stage anti-reflective coating. This improves visibility by reducing glare, making the display easier to read in both indoor and outdoor lighting conditions.
By strengthening the exterior surfaces, Ceramic Shield enables Apple to make the iPhone thinner without compromising durability. This material is central to achieving the slim profile of the iPhone Air.