LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?

What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 24:25 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 24:25 IST

Ceramic Shield is Apple’s proprietary glass ceramic material used to protect its devices from scratches and cracks. In iPhone Air, Ceramic Shield is applied in new ways to improve durability.

Material composition
1 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Material composition

Ceramic Shield is formed by embedding nanocrystals into glass using a high-temperature process. This results in a material that is harder than standard glass while maintaining transparency.

Scratch resistance
2 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Scratch resistance

Apple states that Ceramic Shield 2 offers three times better scratch resistance than the earlier version. This means the iPhone Air display is less likely to suffer marks from everyday use.

Dual-side protection
3 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Dual-side protection

For the first time, Ceramic Shield has been extended to cover both the front and back of the phone. This provides protection against damage no matter which side of the device makes contact with a surface.

Crack resistance
4 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Crack resistance

The combination of toughness and flexibility allows Ceramic Shield to be more resistant to cracks compared with traditional glass. Apple claims that this makes the phone four times less likely to crack.

Integration with titanium frame
5 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Integration with titanium frame

Ceramic Shield wraps around the titanium frame of the iPhone Air. This creates a reinforced structure that distributes the force of an impact more effectively.

Anti-reflective coating
6 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Anti-reflective coating

The screen is layered with a seven-stage anti-reflective coating. This improves visibility by reducing glare, making the display easier to read in both indoor and outdoor lighting conditions.

Role in design
7 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Role in design

By strengthening the exterior surfaces, Ceramic Shield enables Apple to make the iPhone thinner without compromising durability. This material is central to achieving the slim profile of the iPhone Air.

Trending Photo

Does Apple watch series 11 have blood pressure monitoring?
6

Does Apple watch series 11 have blood pressure monitoring?

Personalised health features: what’s new in Apple Watch Series 11?
7

Personalised health features: what’s new in Apple Watch Series 11?

'No SIM card slot': Apple iPhone Air only comes with eSIM option! Here’s why
7

'No SIM card slot': Apple iPhone Air only comes with eSIM option! Here’s why

What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?
7

What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?

5 accessories that come with Apple iPhone Air
7

5 accessories that come with Apple iPhone Air