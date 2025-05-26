What is a Black Hole? An introduction to one of the most mysterious object in the universe

(Photograph: NASA )

What Is a Black Hole?

Space is fascinating and among some of the strangest and most fascinating objects in the space, are black holes. Black holes are not holes in space but they are extremely dense objects, formed when a large amount of matter is compressed into a very small area. The gravity of these holes is so strong that not even light can escape once it crosses the boundary known as the event horizon. "It’s a boundary, not a surface," NASA explains, "and it marks the point of no return."