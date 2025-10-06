LOGIN
What is '1 light day from Earth' and how NASA’s Voyager 1 is still taking orders from so far away

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 14:13 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 14:13 IST

In 2026, Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object in space, is set to achieve a historic milestone: it will be 1 light day away from Earth, roughly 16 billion miles into interstellar space. 

1. What Exactly Is ‘1 Light Day’?
(Photograph: NASA)

1. What Exactly Is ‘1 Light Day’?

A “light day” is the distance light travels in 24 hours. Since light moves at nearly 300,000 km per second, it covers about 26 billion kilometres (16 billion miles) in a single day. When Voyager 1 reaches this distance in November 2026, signals from Earth will take 24 hours to reach it, and another 24 hours to come back, a two-day round trip for every command.

2. Voyager 1’s Historic Journey
(Photograph: NASA)

2. Voyager 1’s Historic Journey

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1’s original mission was to study Jupiter and Saturn, but it kept going, crossing the edge of the solar system (the heliopause) in 2012. It now travels at a speed of 38,000 mph, venturing deeper into interstellar space than any human-made object in history.

3. How NASA Sends Commands Across Billions of Miles
(Photograph: NASA)

3. How NASA Sends Commands Across Billions of Miles

NASA uses its Deep Space Network (DSN), a global system of massive radio antennas located in California, Spain, and Australia, to communicate with Voyager 1. These antennas are powerful enough to send a signal equivalent to a refrigerator light bulb across billions of miles, and sensitive enough to pick up Voyager’s faint whispers.

4. Tiny Nuclear Battery Keeps It Alive
(Photograph: X)

4. Tiny Nuclear Battery Keeps It Alive

Voyager 1 is powered by a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), a tiny nuclear battery that converts heat from decaying plutonium into electricity. Though it produces less power each year, it still keeps the spacecraft’s instruments and communications running after nearly five decades.

5. Communication Delay Is Enormous
(Photograph: NASA)

5. Communication Delay Is Enormous

Because of the distance, every instruction NASA sends takes a full day to arrive. When Voyager responds, it’s another day before Earth receives the reply. Engineers must carefully plan commands well in advance, often waiting 48 hours or more to verify a single action.

6. Voyager 1’s Instruments Still Send Data
(Photograph: NASA)

6. Voyager 1’s Instruments Still Send Data

Despite the vast distance, Voyager 1’s sensors continue to measure magnetic fields, cosmic rays, and plasma waves in interstellar space. This data gives scientists an unprecedented look into the uncharted environment beyond the solar system.

7. Why This Milestone Matters
(Photograph: NASA)

7. Why This Milestone Matters

When Voyager 1 reaches 1 light day from Earth, it will mark a new frontier in human exploration, a symbolic boundary showing how far human technology has reached. Long after it loses power, Voyager will continue drifting through the galaxy, carrying the Golden Record, a message for any intelligent civilisation it may encounter.

Why it matters
Why it matters

Voyager 1’s journey reminds us that even across billions of miles, human ingenuity can maintain a fragile thread of communication. It’s not just a spacecraft, it’s a living time capsule, pushing the limits of what’s possible.

