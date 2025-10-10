/What if a fighter jet could hack enemy satellites mid-air?

If jets could hack satellites mid-air, they could block signals or hijack enemy systems in seconds. With new technology and military tests, space control during flight may soon be a reality.
Fighter jets are built for high-speed action and sharp manoeuvres in the sky. They use advanced radar, encrypted radio and strong cybersecurity systems to keep data safe. Modern jets, like the F-35 or Su-57, can reach speeds above Mach 2 and often rely on satellites for navigation and communication.
Satellites control military movements, guide missiles and connect forces around the world. If a fighter jet could hack an enemy satellite, it might disrupt enemy signals, block navigation or even turn off communication for a whole battle area. According to recent military reports, space is now seen as a possible future battleground for conflict.
The most common way to attack satellites is not through the satellite itself but through the ground stations. Hackers can intercept commands, jam radio links or spoof GPS signals. Brief attacks on NASA satellites by China lasted just two to twelve minutes, but they were enough to disrupt critical functions. The U.S. Air Force runs competitions to test how quickly teams can take control of satellites, sometimes in under ninety minutes.
While most satellite hacking is done from the ground, the latest jets carry powerful electronic warfare (EW) suites, which can jam signals or send false commands. Russia's new EW system claims to jam satellites at an altitude of 36,000 kilometres, though experts say lasers may be more effective than radio jamming over such distances. If fighter jets equip similar technology, they could disrupt or block satellite signals while flying at supersonic speeds.
Jets flying at high speed, above Mach 1, are harder to detect and reach targets quickly. While speed itself does not make hacking easier, a fast-moving jet can close distance to the target area and use onboard EW tools to jam or interfere with signals for a brief time. Real-world tests show that jammed radio links and spoofed GPS are the major methods in use.
As technology develops, it may be possible for jet pilots to take cyber control of satellites during flight. For now, ground hacking and EW jamming are the main threats. If jets could control satellites in real time, it would change the way wars are fought in the sky and in space.