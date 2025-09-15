LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What future fighter jets might carry instead of missiles?

What future fighter jets might carry instead of missiles?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 13:08 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 13:08 IST

Future fighter jets may carry lasers, plasma cannons, and AI-powered swarm drones. These advanced payloads promise faster attacks, smarter defence, and a new era of air combat by 2030 and beyond.

New weapons for fighter jets
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New weapons for fighter jets

As technology grows, fighter jets are expected to carry next-level weapons beyond traditional missiles and guns. Lasers, swarming drones, and plasma devices are leading the way.

Laser weapons
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Laser weapons

Lasers can strike targets with focused energy almost instantly. The US is working on flying lasers fitted on jets to shoot down enemy missiles or aircraft, though power and size remain challenges.

Swarm drones
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Swarm drones

Swarm drones act as groups of small unmanned aircraft controlled by AI. They can overwhelm enemy defences by sheer numbers, scout or attack, all working in sync like a hive mind.

Plasma cannons
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Plasma cannons

Plasma weapons use ionised gas to damage targets rapidly. Though mostly experimental now, plasma cannons could provide destructive power without traditional projectiles.

Combat advantages
5 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Combat advantages

These payloads give jets new ways to defend and attack. Lasers can disable missiles mid-flight, drones can flood enemy radar, and plasma weapons add unprecedented firepower.

Integration with AI and networks
6 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Integration with AI and networks

Future jets will connect with AI systems and digital clouds, coordinating weapons and sensors. This networked approach multiplies the effectiveness of lasers, drones, and plasma arms.

Looking ahead
7 / 7
(Photograph: Simple flying)

Looking ahead

By 2030 and beyond, next-generation fighter jets may routinely deploy these advanced payloads. They promise safer pilots, smarter warfare, and new rules for controlling the skies.

Trending Photo

What future fighter jets might carry instead of missiles?
7

What future fighter jets might carry instead of missiles?

From North Korea to United States, 5 countries with largest active armies in world, check where India stands
5

From North Korea to United States, 5 countries with largest active armies in world, check where India stands

What if future jets had no buttons, only voice commands?
7

What if future jets had no buttons, only voice commands?

How cockpit design gives fighter pilots a 360-degree advantage
7

How cockpit design gives fighter pilots a 360-degree advantage

From Belinda Clark to Suzie Bates, 5 highest run-scorers in WODI cricket history, check who tops list
5

From Belinda Clark to Suzie Bates, 5 highest run-scorers in WODI cricket history, check who tops list