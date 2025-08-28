Voyager 2’s last image focused on Neptune and its enigmatic moon, Triton. At the time of capture, the sunlit sides of both bodies faced away from the spacecraft, lending the scene an eerie quality as the probe moved into the darkness beyond Neptune’s orbit. For scientists, the moment was significant: it marked not only the end of close-up planetary exploration by Voyager 2 but also the beginning of a new phase of study, as the spacecraft shifted its instruments to measure the charged particles, magnetic fields, and plasma at the edge of the Solar System.